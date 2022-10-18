The RMT union has announced another set of strikes early next month that will coincide with Bonfire Night.

The union says that it was close to an agreement with National Rail on improved offer on pay and working towards a negotiated settlement, but that National Rail then tied this to job cuts and changes to working conditions.

The RMT says that strikes on Network Rail will now take place on Thursday 3rd, Saturday 5th and Monday 7th of November.

Realistically, that’s at least five consecutive days of disruption, as train services will be affected in the evenings before the strike days and in the mornings afterwards. This strike will affect most train companies to some degree as it’s a dispute with Network Rail, which controls the signalling systems. No signal staff means no trains.

The full scale of the strike impact is likely to be confirmed late next week as train companies release their amended strike timetables.

There is however another unrelated strike affecting Avanti West Coast on Sunday 6th November, so for Avanti customers, it’s worse.

In separate disputes on London Underground and Overground networks, RMT members will take strike action on Thursday 3rd November. That will affect a number of tube lines, and see a reduced service on the London Overground.