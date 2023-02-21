The heavily delayed project to rebuild part of the Old Street station and the surface roundabout which was due to have been completed last year is now not expected to be completed for another year. Plans to revamp the Old Street roundabout emerged in 2017, with construction work starting in 2020, and was due to have been completed last year.

Apart from building two new entrances to the tube and mainline station, along with new lifts between the street and ticket hall levels, the project will see the roundabout turned into a peninsula, with one side closed to road traffic and converted into a pedestrian plaza.

TfL now says that the delay is due to the scope of the work needed to deliver the project increasing significantly due to changes to the plans that emerged as work got underway.

During excavation work for the project, previously unrecorded utilities infrastructure was found which required careful removal. Construction of the new entrances for the station was also delayed by the state and complexity of the existing 1960s era mechanical and electrical systems. Though these systems are safe, equipment to connect them to the new entrances and retail concourse is no longer available from suppliers and needed to be designed and replaced completely to conform to current regulations and standards.

Nick Fairholme, TfL’s Director of Capital Delivery, said: “We’re working hard to complete the project as quickly as possible and are sorry for the disruption this delay will cause to people in the area. I’d like to thank everyone in the area for their patience during this work and we’ll continue to work closely with Islington and Hackney Councils, local residents and businesses to ensure everyone can benefit from these changes as soon as possible.”

TfL says that construction work on the changes to roads in the area, including the new segregated cycle lanes, is expected to be complete this summer, while the rest of the project will be completed by early 2024. This includes the station entrances and lifts to the retail concourse.

An original plan to turn the slope over the tube station’s new main entrance into a public seating area was rejected by Islington council, and it’s now covered in planting instead.

And a “secret” for you — the Old Street roundabout includes concrete plinths for an unbuilt 1960s flyover. The huge advertising sign has an arm sitting on one of the plinths.