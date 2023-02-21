The artist duo, Gilbert & George are opening their own free gallery and museum in Spitalfields, that’ll both house their own collection and put on free exhibitions of other people’s art as well.

Gilbert & George are known for their “two people but one artist” approach of creating art that is often based around themselves and their trademark suited appearance.

They came up with the idea of an art gallery in 2009, and brought the site in 2015, but it’s taken until this year to complete the project. The Gilbert & George Centre will be housed in a former brewery building located in the heart of Spitalfields and is just a stone’s throw from the home and studio of Gilbert & George.

The building is situated within a secluded cobbled courtyard – fronted by a forged wrought iron gate designed by the artists themselves – and hosts a film room, introducing visitors to the “World of Gilbert & George”. There will be three main exhibition areas, and the intention is to put on two or three exhibitions each year.

Despite its apparent small size from the outside, it’s substantial inside, mainly because they excavated a huge basement underneath, while suspending the historic building above.

The Centre will open its doors to the public on 1st April 2023 with the inaugural exhibition of The Paradisical Pictures, an exhibition of pictures made in 2019 based on visions of paradise.

The Gilbert & George Centre,

5a Heneage Street,

London

E1 5LJ

The Gilbert & George Centre will initially be open Friday to Sunday (10am to 5pm), and will gradually increase opening days later in the year.