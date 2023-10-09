A new book, Modernism Beyond Metro-Land is taking a look at the modernist architecture of London’s eastern and southern boroughs, away from the northeastern Metro Land of the London Underground.

From the same author of A Guide to Modernism in Metro-Land by Joshua Abbott, it’s a crowdfunder book, so will go on sale once enough people have pre-ordered copies.

The guide will cover 12 London boroughs from Waltham Forest in the northeast to Kingston upon Thames in the southwest as well as a portion of Surrey. To help visitors, each section will feature a map, descriptions of each building, and colour photographs.

The new edition will include the work of renowned architects and designers such as Charles Holden, Richard Rogers, Wells Coates and Owen Luder, as well as more contemporary designers such as Peter Barber.

It will also feature extended sections on areas of interest like Croydon town centre, the Central Line stations of Charles Holden and the self-built houses of Walter Segal.

As well as exploring the architectural history of the suburbs, the book will examine how this area has changed from the start of the 20th century when much of it was part of the neighbouring counties, Essex, Kent and Surrey.

UnBound will publish Modernism Beyond Metro-Land, and you can pre-order signed copies here.