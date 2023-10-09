As it puts on a display created by a young man, Spitalfield’s atmospheric Dennis Severs House is also offering cheap tickets to young people.

Dennis Severs lived in the house which he part-converted, part-restored into an exceptional experience to visit between 1979 to 1999, and in 1983, was joined by his boyfriend, Simon Pettet, an artist who specialised in ceramics. Inspired by the interior of the house, Simon started creating modern versions of Delftware pottery but died from HIV aged just 28.

An exhibition of his pottery is currently taking place at the house, and they’re offering cheap entry to anyone aged 25 or younger.

If you are 25 years old or under, you can book through their website to visit on Wednesday afternoons for £5 (plus 40p booking), which compares to the £20 for the usual entry price.

You can book tickets here – select Wednesday and scroll down for the £5 entry tickets.