There’s going to be a Miffy store popping up in Chinatown for a few months, to mark the Year of the Rabbit.

The three-month long pop-up will also stock a selection of limited-edition products, including Year of the Rabbit-themed merchandise within a space designed to reflect Dick Bruna’s signature colours and artistry.

The pop-up will also feature a range of experiences, from a Miffy costume character during special meet and greet gatherings to greet guests on arrival, to a giant Miffy-themed lamp and a picture frame for photo opportunities.

The temporary store will be in Chinatown, on the corner of Macclesfield Street and Shaftesbury Avenue, from 29th March to 3rd July 2023 and will be open from noon to 10pm daily.

Although this is a Chinatown pop-up for the Chinese Year of the Rabbit, Miffy was first published in Japan, and is closely associated with that country — and yet, the author is Dick Bruna, who is Dutch.

