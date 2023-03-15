Tower Bridge usually opens for decorative boats plying the Thames, but in a couple of weeks time, something very unusual will visit central London – a large tanker.

The MV Sir John Fisher is a new ship, and the first 6,000dwt chemical tanker to incorporate LNG dual-fuel propulsion technology and will be visiting London for its formal naming ceremony.

Equipped with dual-fuel engines, the tanker, and her sister vessel Lady Maria (expected to follow in 2023), are able to run on liquified natural gas (LNG) as a cleaner alternative to conventional marine gasoil. The aim is to reduce CO2 emissions, which for marine fuels are usually quite high.

The MV Sir John Fisher was delivered to the UK-based James Fisher and Sons last November, and is heading to London on 28th/29th March to show off and be seen, and be named. The ship is being named after Sir John Fisher, who as the grandson of the founder of the company, inherited it when he was just 23, lead it through a stock market floatation in 1952, and finally retired in 1979.

The chemicals tanker will arrive in London, passing through Tower Bridge at 4:45am on Tuesday 28 March and will moor up against HMS Belfast. She’ll be there all day, and will leave London the following morning, 29th March at 7am.

It’s probably a bit too early for most people to see the ship arrive, but if you’re in the area and want to see something a bit different from the yachts and cruise ships that usually visit the Pool of London, then pop along on Tuesday 28th March for a look.

Will be easiest to see from the north side of the Thames by the Tower of London.

Once in operation, MV Sir John Fisher and Lady Maria will replace two of James Fisher’s existing tankers and, while identical in terms of dimensions, will be able to carry more cargo due to their increased deadweight. Both tankers have also been specifically designed for restricted access ports around the coastline of Northern Europe