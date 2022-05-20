Row up up row of purple lavender fill the fields near Croydon, and you are able to walk through them from next month.

Mayfield Lavender Farm opens to the public annually to take in the remarkable sight and get all their purple-toned photos. It’s one of those places that is exceptionally photo-friendly, whether you’re taking serious photos or sharing on Instagram.

They’ve now confirmed that the farm will reopen to the public from 11th June 2022 to the end of August.

The lavender normally starts to bloom towards the middle to end of June and the peak time is July and August however the weather can influence this so check their website for information.

A tip – it’s best to avoid weekends if possible as it gets busy.

During the season, they are open 7 days per week from 9am to 6pm. Entry is £4.50 per person. Free entry for children 14 years and under. Dogs are allowed on the farm and must be on a lead at all times. No food/drink is allowed on the farm but there is a cafe, nursery and shop on site.

On a visit, there are also optional tractor tours which cost £2 per person, and they run throughout the day.

The farm is to the south-west of Croydon, and they recommend the following ways of getting to the farm:

Train to West Croydon and then take the 166 bus

Train to Sutton and take the S1 bus to Banstead (Woolpack stop) and then the 166 bus

Train to Purley Station, cross the road to the large Tesco and take the 166 bus to Oaks Park from the front of the store.

I would add that it’s only a 30 minute walk from Woodmansterne station.

There is car parking on site, although spaces are limited.