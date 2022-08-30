Several of the City of London’s grand and normally private livery halls hold public livery lunches typically once a month, and dates for the rest of the year have been released. The Livery Halls are not that easy to get inside to see unless you manage to get on an occasional tour or attend an event there, so their monthly lunches tend to be quite popular.

Be aware that a dress code of business attire applies to them.

Pewterers’ Hall

The Worshipful Company of Pewterers is one of the older Livery Companies in the City of London, dating back to at least 1348. Their current Livery Hall is the third. The first hall was destroyed in the Great Fire of London, the second was badly damaged in a fire and demolished in 1932, and the current hall was built in the 1960s.

Their livery lunches take place on:

Tuesday 13th September

Tuesday 11th October

Tuesday 1st November

Tuesday 6th December

Priced at £65 per person, payable prior to the lunch.

Lunches start with a drinks reception at 12:30pm, followed by lunch in the great hall at 1pm. A wine table will be available for guests to purchase wines on the day.

Reservations can be made via e-mail [email protected]. Prepayment is required prior to the event.

Details here.

Butchers’ Hall

The Worshipful Company of Butchers has existed since at least 975AD, and their current hall is their fourth, which also dates from the 1960s, and was recently refurbished. Do try to use the cloakroom, as it takes you past a window where you can look into the larder.

Their livery lunches take place on:

Wednesday 21st September

Wednesday 19th October

Wednesday 16th November

Priced at £66 per person, payable prior to the lunch.

Lunches start with a drinks reception at 12:30pm, followed by lunch in the great hall at 1pm. A wine table will be available for guests to purchase wines on the day.

You can reserve a place here.

Watermen’s Hall

Built in 1780 by William Blackburn, Watermen’s Hall remains the only original Georgian hall in the City of London. Although it looks and behaves like a Livery company, for historic reasons, the Company of Watermen and Lightermen of the River Thames is not a formal livery company of the City — it’s not a Worshipful company.

That makes it unique in the City.

Their (not) livery lunches take place on:

Friday 9th September

Friday 14th October

Friday 11th November

Friday 9th December

Five course taster menu with matching wines is £65, with doors open at 12:30pm.

Reservations can be made via e-mail [email protected] or call 020 7620 1818.

Details here.

Ironmongers’ Hall

I add this for completeness, as it’s only open to Freemen and Liverymen of a City livery company, but their Monday Lunch club runs most weeks and details are here.