A couple of the City of London’s grand and normally private livery halls hold public livery lunches typically once a month, and dates for the rest of the year and next year have been released. The Livery Halls are not that easy to get inside unless you manage to get on an occasional tour or attend an event, so their monthly lunches are quite popular.

Be aware that a dress code of business attire applies to visitors.

Butchers’ Hall

The Worshipful Company of Butchers has existed since at least 975AD, and their current hall is their fourth, which also dates from the 1960s, and was recently refurbished. Make sure you use the cloakroom when you arrive, as it takes you past a window to look into the larder.

Note – the prices will go up next year, but if you book by the end of this year, your lunch will be at the current £66 charge. The lunches take place on Wednesdays, with the bar opening at 12:30pm and lunch at 1pm and confirmed for the following dates.

The remaining dates for 2023:

15th November

2024

21st February

20th March

10th April

15th May

19th June

17th July

Booking details are here

Watermen’s Hall

Built in 1780 by William Blackburn, Watermen’s Hall remains the only original Georgian hall within the City of London. Although it looks and behaves like a Livery company, for historical reasons, the Company of Watermen and Lightermen of the River Thames is not a formal City livery company. So it’s not a Worshipful company.

That makes it unique in the City.

Their (not) livery lunches take place on the following Fridays and cost £80 per person with matching wines.

The remaining dates for 2023:

10th November

8th December

2024

12th January

8th February

8th March

12th April

10th May

14th June

12th July

13th September

11th October

8th November

13th December

Reservations can be made via e-mail cookandbutler@btconnect.com or call 020 7620 1818.

Details here.

Ironmongers’ Hall

I add this for completeness, as it’s only open to Freemen and Liverymen of a City livery company, but their Monday Lunch club runs most weeks and details are here.