The low-cost train company, Lumo which operates between London and Edinburgh has launched a slightly more flexible ticketing option, called LumoFlex.

It’s only marginally more flexible though.

The current standard ticket is for specific trains and times, although you can change them after buying tickets for a £10 admin charge.

The new LumoFlex ticket lets you change your journey if necessary for free before the day of travel. If you try to change on the day of travel though, then their usual £10 fee applies. Also, the seat reservation is not guaranteed for the replacement train trip you book.

You can also apply for a refund up to the day of travel, but any refunds on the day or later will attract their usual £10 admin fee.

The tickets offered by Lumo can be compared here, and but, as far as I can tell, the website only offers LumoFlex options for return tickets, not single tickets, and there’s a premium on the ticket price to pay for the extra options.

Commenting on the new offer, Lumo’s Head of Commercial, Tom McFall said: “Since launching at the end of 2021, we have been committed to offering customers great value fares, but we also recognise that customers increasingly want more flexible options. Our new LumoFlex product is designed to meet that need. In successfully delivering this ‘semi-flex’ product, which is the first of its kind in the UK rail industry.”