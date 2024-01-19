This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

An 89-year-old man needed 26 “liquid stitches” after his arm and hand were trapped in a Tube station ticket barrier. Local Times

Tube driver disciplined over alleged ‘free Palestine’ chants will return to work ITVX

About 25 years ago, Barons Court tube station was painted the wrong colour, so it’s about to get repainted the correct colour, as part of a larger set of heritage restoration works at the station. ianVisits

Walthamstow Central: London Underground station escalators out of use on 40 occasions Standard

Monday morning commuting hell as major Tube lines struck by delays Metro

Elizabeth line

The Elizabeth line station at Woolwich is to trial a new way of managing the crowds at the escalators, according to a sign in the station. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

‘Free money!’ Avanti West Coast bosses caught joking about UK government handouts Yahoo Finance

Passengers paying more for train tickets when bought from machines, analysis says ITVX

Kenley rail station trialling short-term use of its station car park ianVisits

Edgware Road sign typo at Brent Cross West to be fixed Local Times

LNER’s new off-peak fares Diamond Geezer

The long-running saga over the future of Beam Park station in east London appears to be making some progress, and a report into its viability could be ready by the spring. ianVisits

DLR

There will be lots of smiles on the DLR, as the famously driverless DLR trains will come with steering wheels, so passengers can pretend to drive the train. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

Prezzo is set to challenge Pret A Manger and Upper Crust with its own chain of takeaway pasta shops in train stations. Daily Mail

Why the Metropolitan Line embodies the brilliance of Britain The Telegraph

c2c passenger’s son reunited with teddy that fell on tracks Echo News

London Tube busker’s mission to play at every station for charity BBC News

Man pushed onto tracks at Westbourne Park Tube station Standard

Three men have been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing at a south-west London railway station. BBC News

Two British Rail workers who were jailed on word of corrupt police officer have convictions quashed Sky News

The largest steel framed building in Britain originally built to house the massive infrastructure required to power London’s Underground subway system will soon will be 260 luxury condos in one of the most expensive neighborhoods in London. Forbes

And finally: Cockfosters, the tube station with a name to make even the most prudish among us smirk, powers into the Turbine Theatre. The Up Coming

The image is from a Jan 2013 article: Google celebrates the London Underground with a Doodle