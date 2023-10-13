This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Heavy rain in London overnight flooded parts of Victoria Underground Station, causing disruption for commuters on Thursday morning. Standard

Parisian bedbugs take on TfL: First sighting of critter crawling on London tube commuter’s leg LBC

Elizabeth line

TfL admits status of Elizabeth line is ‘confusing’ passengers over fares Standard

The Elizabeth line has been testing new train departure displays ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

HS2 Chiltern tunnel sinkhole did not pollute water, says inquiry BBC News

Shifting HS2 investment from rail to roads, could actually mean more traffic jams and poorer air quality Electrical Times

HS2: Prime Minister refuses to back own promise that high speed rail will reach Euston ITV

The government’s decision to re-phase High Speed 2’s (HS2’s) Euston terminus by two years has caused issues with London tunnelling including lost efficiencies, according to a chief engineer on the project. NCE (£)

Rishi Sunak blocked a Lendlease-led, private sector plan to build HS2’s Euston station when he was chancellor, just three years before adopting a near-identical version last week. EGI (£)

As HS2 gets cut back, just what has been the impact on Kent of HS1 – the UK’s only high-speed rail link? Kent Live

Still no compensation for landlord who saw his pub flattened for HS2 works that now aren’t even in needed Camden New Journal

Eurostar boss says Kent stations will reopen ‘only when we can afford it’ Independent

Miscellaneous

Travelling by train in UK has become a story of hope over expectation Big Issue

Arrests as South Kenton fight blocks Euston/Watford trains Watford Observer

Two disused railway arches next to London Bridge station with some unusual decorative features are being restored to bring them back into use. ianVisits

The Grim Reason Buses And Trains Use Such Weird Fabrics On Seats IFL Science

Former Tory culture secretary Nadine Dorries is risking a £50 fine for whipping her shoes off and resting her foot on a seat in a first class carriage during a journey from the Cotswolds to London Daily Star

The destruction of the old Euston Station serves as a cautionary tale for urban conservation. Now HS2 could usher in a new era Telegraph (£)

And finally: Inconsequential transport news Diamond Geezer

The image above is from October 2020: London Underground’s yellow tube train