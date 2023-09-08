A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

A new ticket hall for Elephant & Castle Tube station in south London has been excavated in close proximity to live tunnels within challenging geology. GE Plus

More of the London Underground has mobile phone coverage after it was switched on in the Central line between Oxford Circus and Tottenham Court Road ianVisits

Elizabeth line

Real fight needed on Elizabeth Line pay Workers Liberty

Mainline / Overground

Travel disruption between Reading and London Paddington due to animals on the tracks Slough Express

Upgrade work that closed parts of the Bakerloo line and the London Overground over the past few weeks has now been completed, Network Rail has confirmed. ianVisits

London bound couple kicked off GWR train because of their converted e-bike eBike Tips

A large “sugar cube” that’s being built as part of HS2’s station at Euston has been topped out, marking the completion of their first above ground structure at the station. ianVisits

Eurostar bosses say combination of Brexit and Covid mean firm can’t afford to stop trains in Kent Kent Online

Train companies have been accused of closing London ticket offices by stealth after admitting they had stopped hiring staff to fill vacancies. Standard

The Mayor of London has indicated his support for a southern rail link to Heathrow Airport and suggested that there could be progress on getting something started. ianVisits

London’s most unloved ticket office has not sold a single ticket for a year ITVX

A backlash against plans to close most rail station ticket offices in England has led to a delay in the process. BBC News

Miscellaneous

Harry Potter fans brave rail strikes for Back to Hogwarts Day at King’s Cross Standard

Pint pumps have gone dry in a popular Kentish Town pub – after its owners shut the doors due to the closure of the Tube station for a year. Camden New Journal

A man was sexually assaulted on a London Underground service after checking if he was on the right train. ITVX

A bonkers alt tube map feat. clockwork trains and a Sedan Chair replacement service Londonist

Piers Morgan looks uncomfortable as he travels on crowded London tube for the first time in 30 years to get to the National Television Awards Daily Mail

Artisanal cheese Tube advert banned by TfL for promoting unhealthy diet Standard

A decision to ban the posters for Operation Mincemeat on the London Underground has been reversed following meetings with Transport for London The Stage (£)

And finally: A row has broken out after a rail passenger was allegedly threatened with being reported to police due to the smell of his feet. Andover Advertiser

The image above is from August 2021: Disused tube station – Waddesdon Manor