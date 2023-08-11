A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
Tube passenger numbers at 85% of pre-Covid levels, says TfL BBC News
Man in hospital after being hit by Tube train at Wembley Park Local London
Mainline / Overground
Hundreds stranded at stations as Euston train services cancelled following London gas leak LBC
HS2 | Euston with only 7 platforms is not fit for the future network, experts say NCE (£)
The two tunnel boring machines that set off from just inside the M25 motorway are now three-quarters of their way under the Chilterns as they head north out of London. ianVisits
Eurostar boss: cheaper tickets for London-Paris trains are coming back Independent
HS2 is the white elephant in the room. If the Tories won’t scrap it, Labour must Yahoo News
DLR
DLR looking for exemptions on accessibility regulations ianVisits
Miscellaneous
Train drivers’ endorsement today of another six months of strikes show their “determination to win,” Aslef has said. Morning Star
A petition has been started calling for a disused railway linking Finsbury Park to Alexandra Palace which is now a nature walk to be reopened as a railway. ianVisits
Mick Lynch has warned the Tories will pay a “heavy political price” at the next election unless they drop plans to close almost all railway ticket offices. Mirror
Services on the “Hogwarts Express” steam train can resume after being granted a temporary exemption to a safety rule. BBC News
Attacks on TfL staff up 10% in a year as workers face daily risk of violence ITVX
Art on the Underground will present a new sound artwork by London-based artist Shenece Oretha from this week. The Voice
Square Dance Caller’s ‘London Underground’ Is An Ode To People Watching Clash
And finally: Couple catch flight for day trip because it’s cheaper than train fare to London Lad Bible
