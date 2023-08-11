A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Tube passenger numbers at 85% of pre-Covid levels, says TfL BBC News

Man in hospital after being hit by Tube train at Wembley Park Local London

Mainline / Overground

Hundreds stranded at stations as Euston train services cancelled following London gas leak LBC

HS2 | Euston with only 7 platforms is not fit for the future network, experts say NCE (£)

The two tunnel boring machines that set off from just inside the M25 motorway are now three-quarters of their way under the Chilterns as they head north out of London. ianVisits

Eurostar boss: cheaper tickets for London-Paris trains are coming back Independent

HS2 is the white elephant in the room. If the Tories won’t scrap it, Labour must Yahoo News

DLR

DLR looking for exemptions on accessibility regulations ianVisits

Miscellaneous

Train drivers’ endorsement today of another six months of strikes show their “determination to win,” Aslef has said. Morning Star

A petition has been started calling for a disused railway linking Finsbury Park to Alexandra Palace which is now a nature walk to be reopened as a railway. ianVisits

Mick Lynch has warned the Tories will pay a “heavy political price” at the next election unless they drop plans to close almost all railway ticket offices. Mirror

Services on the “Hogwarts Express” steam train can resume after being granted a temporary exemption to a safety rule. BBC News

Attacks on TfL staff up 10% in a year as workers face daily risk of violence ITVX

Art on the Underground will present a new sound artwork by London-based artist Shenece Oretha from this week. The Voice

Square Dance Caller’s ‘London Underground’ Is An Ode To People Watching Clash

And finally: Couple catch flight for day trip because it’s cheaper than train fare to London Lad Bible

The image above is from August 2015: Photos – rebuilding a Victoria Line crossover junction