A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Severe delays hit the Northern Line on Thursday morning after a fire broke out at Tottenham Court Road Tube station during rush hour. Standard

Commuters enjoy snowball fight at West Ham station as Brits battle snow chaos LBC

TfL awards Bakerloo line extension consultancy contract ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Transport for London (TfL) “should do a 360 on themselves and the way that they influenced the [Crossrail] programme”, according to former Crossrail chief engineer Chris Dulake. NCE (£)

Lifschutz Davidson Sandiland’s 0.5ha redevelopment as part of McAslan + Partner’s new Bond Street Station is the exciting bit in this final link of the Elizabeth Line – and an enticer for more change RIBA Journal

Maintenance and safety staff working on the Elizabeth line have voted for strike action after they rejected a pay offer. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Scrapping first-class train seats makes travel even harder for disabled passengers, campaigners say i News

About 20 passengers forced to spend the night stranded on a “freezing” train as they tried to make their way home from London. ITV

A rail passenger who paid an “eye-watering” £589 for a return train ticket from Brighton to Wales has hit out at operator Avanti West Coast for cancelling parts of his journey and providing “a masterclass in poor service”. The Guardian

A former Conservative minister has claimed she crammed herself into a luggage rack to sit down on a packed train journey between her constituency and London. ITV

Ministers think trains are just too much bother. That’s why they are so relaxed about the strikes The Guardian

First of £1bn trains to run in 2023, South Western Railway says BBC News

Rail strikes could last ‘indefinitely’, warns RMT leader Mick Lynch Standard

Miscellaneous

The BBC has been accused of “blowing” licence fee-payers’ money by advertising on the London Underground that it is showing the World Cup. Telegraph (£)

Climate campaigners have asked operators of the London underground and the Rail Network to remove ads that promote cars to encourage more people to choose more sustainable transport. ELN

Jewellery store manager charged over fatal crash on tracks at Park Royal tube station Metro

Slow travel: Why London to Stockholm by train is worth the day-long journey Lonely Planet

Four business executives have appeared in court charged with defrauding London Underground by submitting invoices for non-existent maintenance work. Court News (£)

The latest Programmes and Investment Committee report from TfL has outlined some of the works that have been carried out on London’s rail network in recent months. ianVisits

Warren Street smells of “sooty milk” while Lambeth North conjures “extreme mouse”, according to a new chart of tube station aromas. Londonist

Once again, the rail industry’s “double arrow”, the symbol that has come completely to mean “railway” in Britain, has been given a facelift. The Beauty of Transport

Hackney borough wins High Court dispute with TfL over railway arch rent Local Government Lawyer

And finally: The trains that changed the way we travel in 2022 CNN

The image above is from December 2013: Unbuilt London: A roller-coaster monorail under the streets of London