A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Quieten down! Work begins on Tube’s noisiest line Standard

Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the Bakerloo line trains on the London Underground. Introduced on 26th June 1972, they’re also now the oldest electric multiple units (EMU) in use anywhere in the UK. ianVisits

Siemens’ new 700-job Goole factory gets multi-million pound Tube boost Hull Live

Posters with messages written in secret LGBT language pop up in Tube stations Metro

London Underground workers vote for more strike action The Guardian

The night tube will return to the Northern line this weekend for the first time since the service was suspended in March 2020. ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Sadiq Khan is facing an official investigation into his conduct after he announced the opening date of the new Crossrail commuter line a day before the local elections. Telegraph (£) Ian’s note – the Mayor was not involved as it was an executive decision taken by three TfL directors who notified the Mayor the line would be opening after their meeting.

Mainline / Overground

Reading’s debt to railways, including Crossrail, praised by Reading East MP Matt Rodda RDG Today

Man pulled from rail tracks after falling beneath London Overground train at Blackhorse Road ITV

HS2 agrees £78m variation on Euston tunnels cost Construction Enquirer

The Department for Transport has announced that it’s funding a substantial upgrade along the East Coast Main Line to improve the signalling infrastructure. ianVisits

Heathrow Express’ Business First passengers to gain fast-track security Business Traveller

Miscellaneous

Did Charles Dickens ever ride on the London Underground? Londonist

All change for the future of urban transport FT (£)

Almost 600 executives at Transport for London earned more than £100,000 last year – including a record-breaking £626,000 to an ousted director, Standard

Male Network Rail workers discriminated against a female colleague by watching porn in the office and waving a sex toy at her, a tribunal found. Metro

Transport for London (TfL) has issued a tender that seeks to have a tenth of its electricity supply coming from renewable sources by 2026. ianVisits

How much longer can the government kick the TfL funding can down the road? The New Statesman

And finally: From Marples to Crossrail – how things change Christian Wolmar

The image above is from June 2014: London tube train appears at Glastonbury