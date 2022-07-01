Running for 36 years, ever since 1986, Phantom of the Opera is one of the mainstays of the West End musicals, and there’s a flash sale this weekend on selected seats.

In 1984 Andrew Lloyd Webber was looking to pen a major romance and a reading of Gaston Leroux’s classic novel of mystery and suspense, The Phantom of the Opera, provided the substance he was looking for. The musical went through many iterations and lyricists before it became the classic people know and love today.

The current Phantom London cast features Killian Donnelly as The Phantom, Lucy St. Louis as Christine Daaé and Rhys Whitfield as Raoul.

Tickets start from £27, for seats at the back, although, unlike many other theatres, the views of the stage are not obscured, so that’s quite a good deal.

However, there’s a flash sale this weekend on other seats: Both the £66 and £78 seats are now just £45, and £105 seats are reduced to £65.

The offers are valid on Tuesday and Wednesday 7:30pm performances and the Thursday 2:30pm performances between 5th July – 29th September 2022.

The show lasts 2.5 hours.

Book by Monday 4th July from here.