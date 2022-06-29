The night tube will return to the Northern line this weekend for the first time since the service was suspended in March 2020.

The overnight tube service will resume on Saturday 2th July, as part of a timetable change earlier this week that also saw the number of daytime peak hours trains on the new Battersea extension doubled to 12 trains per hour.

Night Tube services returned on the Central and Victoria lines in November 2021 followed by the Night Overground services between Highbury & Islington and New Cross Gate in December 2021. Earlier this year, in May 2022 the Jubilee line also resumed the Night tube, and Night Tube services on the Piccadilly line will return later this summer.

The Northern line’s Night Tube will serve the Edgware, High Barnet, Charing Cross and Morden branches as it did prior to the pandemic, meaning trains will not run on the Mill Hill East, Battersea Power Station and Bank branches.

There is however an RMT strike on the Night tube services, due to changes in working conditions that they opposed. However, TfL says that the impact on the Night tube has been modest so far, with mainly the Central line being affected the most, with Night tube services limited to 2 trains per hour at the moment.

That strike mandate was recently renewed to last until December. However, as the impact of the strike so far has been minimal, it seems unlikely that TfL is going to lose too much sleep over it.