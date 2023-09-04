New figures from Transport for London (TfL) show the busiest August Bank Holiday for bus journeys and tube journeys since the pandemic.

Bus travel this August Bank Holiday saw a nearly 10 percent increase on the equivalent weekend a year ago, with journeys on the London Underground seeing a near six percent increase.

Year Bus journeys Tube journeys 2019 11,167,000 7,224,000 2020 7,134,000 3,016,000 2021 8,589,000 4,996,000 2022 9,789,000 6,630,000 2023 10,774,000 7,022,000

The weekend rounded off a busy summer on the network that saw stations in central London hit pre-pandemic levels at weekends, if not exceed them, by early August.

While leisure travel is pretty much back to where it was before the pandemic, commuter traffic is still sharply down, and the loss of peak-hours travel revenue is still a large hole in TfL’s finances.

Deputy Mayor for Culture and Creative Industries, Justine Simons OBE, said: “London has been roaring back this summer, with Londoners and tourists from around the world using TfL’s network to explore our capital’s cultural gems. There is much more to enjoy this autumn as London plays host to a wide range of events, including London Fashion Week and Open House Festival. I hope that many more Londoners and visitors will use public transport to discover our city, as we continue to build a more prosperous London for everyone.”