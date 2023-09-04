New figures from Transport for London (TfL) show the busiest August Bank Holiday for bus journeys and tube journeys since the pandemic.

(c) TfL

Bus travel this August Bank Holiday saw a nearly 10 percent increase on the equivalent weekend a year ago, with journeys on the London Underground seeing a near six percent increase.

Year Bus journeys Tube journeys
2019 11,167,000 7,224,000
2020 7,134,000 3,016,000
2021 8,589,000 4,996,000
2022 9,789,000 6,630,000
2023 10,774,000 7,022,000

The weekend rounded off a busy summer on the network that saw stations in central London hit pre-pandemic levels at weekends, if not exceed them, by early August.

While leisure travel is pretty much back to where it was before the pandemic, commuter traffic is still sharply down, and the loss of peak-hours travel revenue is still a large hole in TfL’s finances.

Deputy Mayor for Culture and Creative Industries, Justine Simons OBE, said: “London has been roaring back this summer, with Londoners and tourists from around the world using TfL’s network to explore our capital’s cultural gems. There is much more to enjoy this autumn as London plays host to a wide range of events, including London Fashion Week and Open House Festival. I hope that many more Londoners and visitors will use public transport to discover our city, as we continue to build a more prosperous London for everyone.”

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

2 comments
  1. Brian Butterworth says:
    4 September 2023 at 1:58 pm

    I presume “Tube journeys” is down as people will have switched from the Central Line to the Liz unless they really like the heat.

    So if “Tube journeys” doesn’t include “it’s a new mode of transit” Liz Line, is the data there for it?

    Ta

    Reply
  2. Andy S says:
    4 September 2023 at 6:39 pm

    Weekdays still much lower, some weekdays only have tube usage at 72% of 2019 numbers.

    Remember weekends is all day off peak pricing, which dose not generate the same level of income as a weekday.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Transport News