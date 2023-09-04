The site of the former IKEA store in Edmonton could be redeveloped into blocks of flats, as a sales brochure has appeared offering the site to developers.

Describing the site provisionally as Pymmes Waterside – it is right next to the Pymmes Brook, a concreted culvert that was once a river — CBRE says that the site could host nearly 3,000 homes plus non-residential space for two primary schools, community services and offices.

The area is already being developed with plans for up to 10,000 homes around the new Meridian Water railway station that opened in June 2019. The station provides services to Tottenham Hale in 4 minutes, Stratford in 15 minutes and in Liverpool Street in 21 minutes.

As part of the engagement with Enfield Council, a master plan and vision concept has been prepared (by Sheppard Robson) that gives an early indication of what the site could look like when developed.

The scheme proposes 10 buildings ranging in height between 5 and 30 storeys, and a total of 2,830 flats. The replacement non-residential space would also be roughly the same overall as the IKEA store, albeit broken up around the site into smaller units, so there’s not really a net loss of commercial space from the arrival of the houses.

The sales brochure says that substantial redevelopment of the site is anticipated and supported by Enfield Council through the site’s designation as part of the Meridian Water Place Shaping Priority Area / Regeneration Priority Area, and as land covered by the Edmonton Leeside Area Action Plan as well as the adopted and emerging Local Plan.

A consultation is expected to open later this year that will seek views on the plans to turn the site into housing.

At the moment, the empty IKEA store is being used as an events space and music venue, but that’s always been intended to be a temporary occupant.

The culverted river next to the site will also, eventually, look a lot nicer as the council has plans to liberate it from the concrete canal and rewild the area.

The sales brochure is on the CBRE DataHub here.