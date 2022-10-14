A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

A bank of new escalators opened this morning at Bank tube station, creating a direct stairs-free link between the DLR and Northern lines for the first time. ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

The opening of London’s Elizabeth line is already encouraging real estate investors to rule out buying office property more than a stone’s throw from one of the capital’s new transport hubs. EGI (£)

Almost 200 people donned their walking shoes to do the Elizabeth Line Rail Trail this weekend and raised over £43,000 for Rail Aid 2022. Premier Construction News

Mainline / Overground

Chiltern Railways has launched its amended timetable to tackle the problem of leaves on the line throughout autumn and winter. Oxfordshire Live

Women’s safety will be put at risk if train company Southeastern pushes ahead with cuts, a Lewisham MP has warned. Yahoo News

A “meltdown” of cancellations, delays and overcrowding on the west coast mainline, one of the UK’s busiest rail routes, is damaging the economy and risking economic growth, regional leaders and business groups have warned. FT

The Heathrow Express is offering to fast track travellers through airport security in a growing battle with the Elizabeth line for passengers. Standard

Miscellaneous

Remembrance service held at Harrow & Wealdstone station to mark 70th anniversary of rail crash Harrow Online

Talks to resolve the rail dispute have yet to start discussing pay, according to union leader Mick Lynch, dampening hopes of a breakthrough before more strikes are called. The Guardian

A leading expert on accessible transport has quit his role as a government adviser after accusing ministers of backing policies on de-staffing the rail network that discriminate against disabled rail passengers, and ignoring his committee’s advice. Disability News Service

Stratford station consultation opens Diamond Geezer

TfL have banned the use of ‘accident’ in case it causes offence, with London Underground staff told to use ‘collision’ instead. LBC

And finally: Paddington Bear has returned to his home on Platform 1 in the eponymous railway station, after a temporary move to the other side of the station resulted in an outpouring of complaints. ianVisits

—

The image above is from October 2020: London Underground’s yellow tube train