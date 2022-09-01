A selection of ten excellent exhibitions to visit in September while you’re avoiding the Christmas and Halloween decorations that are already going up in the shops.

British Museum, Bloomsbury

Free

Ancient glass vessels, shattered in Beirut’s devastating port explosion have gone on display in London for a few weeks before they are returned to Lebanon.

Details here

Hayward Gallery, Southbank

Adult: £16.50 | Concessions: £13.50 | Under-30s/Lambeth residents: £5

This is the UK’s first major exhibition dedicated to the work of Black artists who use fantastical elements to address racial injustice and explore alternative realities.

Details here

Tate Britain, Pimlico

Adult: £18 | Concessions: £17 | Children: £5 | Children (under 12): Free

The first major retrospective of Sickert at Tate in over 60 years, this exhibition explores how he had an often radical, distinctive approach to setting and subject matter. From working off detailed sketches to taking inspiration from news photography, these were the tools he used to depict his vision of everyday life.

Details here

Daiwa Foundation Japan House, Regent’s Park

Free

The Hiroshima panels have been brought to this country by Artists for Peace, a grouping of artists with greatly differing political and aesthetic views, but united in their realisation that atomic war would destroy all that Britain is and stands for.

Details here

Lambeth Palace Library, Lambeth North

Free

This exhibition draws on the Library’s rich holdings of prints, maps and plans to give an insight into how Lambeth has changed from the 17th to the 19th century.

Details here

British Library, King’s Cross

Adult: £8 | Concessions: £3-6 | Children (12-17): £5

Showcasing some of the most luxurious illuminated manuscripts, gold-tooled books, sacred texts and scrolls from the British Library’s collection, objects on display include the Harley Golden Gospels, the Lotus Sutra and a treaty in Malayalam, beautifully inscribed on a long strip of gold itself.

Details here

V&A Museum, South Kensington

Free

Maurice Broomfield’s dramatic photographs captured factories and their workers in an era of rapid transition, depicting the remnants of the industrial revolution alongside emerging technologies.

Details here

London Metropolitan Archives, Clerkenwell

Free

The historical map collections at London Metropolitan Archives show the development of the city in incredible detail, from the late sixteenth century to the present day. Beginning with the first attempts to chart the streets of the City of London, they provide a unique view of London’s story and many of the events that shaped the city we know today.

Details here

Buckingham Palace

Adult: £30 | Young Person (18-24): £19.50 | Child (5-17) / Disabled: £16.50 |

Under 5: Free

In celebration of The Queen’s historic Platinum Jubilee in 2022, The State Rooms at Buckingham Palace will feature a display looking at The Queen’s Accession to the throne in February 1952.

Details here

Elstree and Borehamwood Museum, Borehamwood

Free

An exhibition exploring the Elstree extension railway through the Northern Heights that was suspended during World War 2, and never restarted.

Details here