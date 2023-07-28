A stylised version of the London tube map is appearing on clothing worn by the London cricket team, London Spirit.

London Spirit is a franchise 100-ball cricket side based in North London representing the historic counties of Middlesex, Essex and Northamptonshire in The Hundred cricket matches. Both the men’s and women’s sides play their home games at Lord’s.

As a London team, they’ve secured an agreement with Transport for London (TfL) to include the tube map onto their training tops as a limited edition release that’s now on sale.

The top also draws inspiration from the London Underground’s unique tiled walls which are featured in stations across the city, While embedded in each tile are the TfL Roundel and London Spirits logos of Passion, Eclecticism, and Togetherness.

The limited collection is available to purchase online and at Lord’s Cricket Ground for all London Spirit home games during the competition. Apart from the clothing, there’s also an LDN branded tote bag featuring the roundel and tube map designs, and a matching mug.

Ellen Sankey, Brand Licensing Manager at Transport for London said about the partnership: “We’re delighted to be hitting the boundary once again with this exciting collaboration with London Spirit. The Tube network has helped people travel to amazing cricket matches at the Oval and Lords for more than 100 years and collaborations like this show just how our designs can be used to bring our history together for customers across the world.”