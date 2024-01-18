There will be a working week of strikes affecting LNER services next month, as the ASLEF union announced a strike by train drivers.

Photo by Jeremy Stewardson on Unsplash

ASLEF says that train drivers who are members of the union will walk out on LNER for five days from Monday 5th until Friday 9th February. This week-long strike follows on from the national rail strike by ASLEF that will also affect LNER on Friday 2nd February.

The drivers will also refuse to work any non-contractual overtime from Wednesday 7th until Saturday 10th February.

The union says that the rail strike furthers the union’s long-running pay dispute with the operator.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of ASLEF, commented: “We have given LNER management – and their government counterparts who hold the purse strings – every opportunity to come to the table and they have so far made no realistic offer to our members.

“We have not heard from the Transport Secretary since December 2022, or from the train operating companies since April 2023. It’s time for them to come to the table and work with us to resolve this dispute so we can all move forward and get our railway back on track.”

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Transport News