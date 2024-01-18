There will be a working week of strikes affecting LNER services next month, as the ASLEF union announced a strike by train drivers.

ASLEF says that train drivers who are members of the union will walk out on LNER for five days from Monday 5th until Friday 9th February. This week-long strike follows on from the national rail strike by ASLEF that will also affect LNER on Friday 2nd February.

The drivers will also refuse to work any non-contractual overtime from Wednesday 7th until Saturday 10th February.

The union says that the rail strike furthers the union’s long-running pay dispute with the operator.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of ASLEF, commented: “We have given LNER management – and their government counterparts who hold the purse strings – every opportunity to come to the table and they have so far made no realistic offer to our members.

“We have not heard from the Transport Secretary since December 2022, or from the train operating companies since April 2023. It’s time for them to come to the table and work with us to resolve this dispute so we can all move forward and get our railway back on track.”