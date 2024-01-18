A host of life-sized animatronic dinosaurs and ice age creatures will arrive in east London for a couple of weeks over the Easter break, and there’s an early bird offer on tickets.

(c) The Lost Kingdom

The Lost Kingdoms presents an outdoor world of edutainment designed for families with children of all ages, showcasing over 50 life-sized animatronics, with moving parts and realistic features. The collection will be a timeline-breaking presentation of the wonders of the Jurassic and Ice Age periods in the same place for the first time.

Following a sell-out, two-city run in Canada, the dino-beasts land in Hainault Forest Country Park from 29th March to 14th April 2024 before then touring other UK cities.

You can get 20% off ticket prices using the code LONDON20 before 18th Feb – once you select a date and time, add the code at the top of the page above the prices.

Early Bird prices are:

  • Adults: £12.44
  • Children (3-15) & Concessions: £10.72
  • Family (2a+2c or 1a+3c): £42.88

Standard non-discounted tickets will be:

  • Adults: £15.54
  • Children (3-15) & Concessions: £13.40
  • Family (2a+2c or 1a+3c): £53.60

Getting to the Lost Kingdom

The Lost Kingdom at Hainault Forest Country Park is about a 6-minute bus ride from Hainault tube station on the Central line – catch the 150 or 247 bus from the tube station (turn right on leaving the station and cross the road), which runs roughly every 10 minutes – or it’s about a 30-minute walk.

Currently, there are no engineering works planned on the Central line while the event is happening.

Tour Schedule:

  • London – 29th March to 14th April
  • Birmingham – 19th May to 2nd June
  • Glasgow – 29th June to 14th July
