Roald Dahl’s darkly comic musical at the Cambridge Theatre currently has a discount sale on tickets for a couple of weeks in November.

Inspired by Roald Dahl, with original songs from comedian Tim Minchin and book by Dennis Kelly, Matilda the Musical at the Cambridge Theatre is a musical that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dares to change her destiny.

Depending on the date chosen, seats that usually cost £45/£51 are on offer for a couple of weeks at £35, with £69/72 seats on sale for £50 and £87 seats on sale at £65.

The offer is valid for Tuesday to Friday performances between 1st and 11th November 2022 when booked from here.

Matilda’s parents think she is a nuisance and she thinks, quite rightly, they are only interested in watching telly. Life is not much better at school, where the monstrous headmistress Miss Trunchbull terrifies both students and teachers alike. Then one day Matilda discovers she has a very special power and decides it’s time the grown-ups were taught a lesson. Be warned, the children are revolting!

The current Matilda the Musical London cast includes Imogen Cole, Alyssa D’Souza, Alex Munden and Zoe Simon sharing the title role with Carly Thoms (Miss Honey), Elliot Harper (Miss Trunchbul), Sebastien Torika (Mr Wormwood) and Annette McLaughlin (Mrs Wormwood).

Running time 2 hours 30 minutes, including interval.

Recommended for ages 6+ Under 4s will not be admitted. All persons 16 of age or younger must be accompanied by an adult and cannot be seated alone in the auditorium.