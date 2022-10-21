A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Earlier this year, a brand new entrance was added that makes it easier to get in and out of High Street Kensington tube station. ianVisits

Fears that E&C’s new tube station could become ‘white elephant’ SE1

Knightsbridge tube station on the Piccadilly line has a new entrance to replace one that closed a few years ago. ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Greenwich Council still £6.2m short on next year’s Woolwich Crossrail bill 853

Sadiq Khan says pedestrianising Oxford Street remains his “dream” as the Elizabeth line prepares to deliver thousands more shoppers to the area Yahoo News

Crossrail stations dominate Ealing Civic Society Award shortlist ActonW3

A nature reserve renowned for migrating birds (and part built using Crossrail tunnel spoil) could soon become a Natural World Heritage site after an official bid was launched. Echo News

The new timetable has been released for the Elizabeth line showing how services will change when through running from Shenfield to Paddington and Abbey Wood to Reading comes available. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Ticket office staff will be forced to roam railway station platforms as kiosks up and down the country are closed, the rail minister has indicated. MSN

Farwell tour for the British Rail Class 315 trains ianVisits

The first stage of the UK’s new HS2 high-speed railway is running “many billions” of pounds over its £40.3bn budget and the Treasury has asked for further potential cuts to the project, according to an internal review. FT (£)

The future of the long-awaited new Stanford-le-Hope railway station may be at risk following delays, councillors fear. Your Thurrock

Alstom have signed a train support services contract with Govia Thameslink Railway worth approximately £256 million. Global Railway Review

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt told backbench Conservative Members of Parliament that he’s committed to the HS2 high-speed rail project linking London to Manchester. Bloomberg (£)

Runaway engineering train at London Liverpool Street station Rail Accident Investigation Branch

Miscellaneous

Increased age of eligibility for 60-plus photo card being considered by TfL Romford Recorder

A British mother was slammed as ‘rude’ for confronting a fellow Tube passenger about ‘looking at her phone’ after he asked about photographs from an art exhibition she was browsing. Daily Mail

And finally: Two railway stations in Tokyo will undergo Harry Potter transformation Wion News

