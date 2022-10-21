In December, a restored Routemaster bus will be offering a guided tour of London’s Christmas lights, as a fundraiser for Ukraine aid agencies.

The 2-hour bus tour around central London starts at Victoria Coach Station and takes in the usual sights of Oxford Street, Bond Street, Regents Street, and Trafalgar Square, before heading into the City to head over Tower Bridge, and back via the Houses of Parliament.

The tour will take place on the evening of Saturday 17th December, and tickets for the fundraiser cost £32 per person when booked from here.

The tour is being organised by Contamination Zone, a tour group that usually organises tours of Chernobyl and Pripyat in Ukraine.

The bus being used for the tour is being donated by Ensignbus.