As they had threatened to do, the RMT union has expanded its ongoing Night Tube strikes to include the Jubilee line.

The Night Tube, which currently runs on the Central and Victoria lines will be joined by the Jubilee line from the evening of Saturday 21 May 2022.

However, the RMT union has been in dispute over the Night Tube staffing terms, and its drivers have not been working on the existing Night Tube services. Despite that ongoing strike action, TfL says that it has been able to run a normal service on the Victoria line each weekend and only minor disruptions on the Central line.

Now that the Jubilee line is set to rejoin the Night Tube service, the RMT is expanding its strike to the Jubilee as well, and instructing its drivers not to sign on for work duties after 8:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays. That’ll likely mean some reduction in the early evening services as well as on the Night Tube service.

Unless settled, the strikes are due to continue until 19th June, by which the union is required to hold a fresh ballot as by then they will have been on strike for six months, and legally that’s the limit on how long a strike can last without a fresh ballot. The strike ballot papers have been sent to the drivers, and a decision about extending the strike is expected around the 8th-9th June.

RMT strike action notwithstanding, the full introduction of Night Tube services has not been possible so far as training still needs to take place to address resourcing issues on the Northern and Piccadilly lines. The return of these lines also has to be planned around operational and engineering closures, particularly related to the Bank tube station upgrade.