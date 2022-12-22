Two displays not far from Liverpool Street station are clusters of glowing geometric shapes by the artist’s studio, HYBYCOZO.

During the daytime, the sculptural forms appear solid and, at night, cast otherworldly patterns of light and shadow on the surrounding ground. While they have exhibited worldwide, this show marks the artists’ UK premiere.

HYBYCOZO, short for The Hyperspace Bypass Construction Zone, is a collaborative studio of Canadian Serge Beaulieu and Ukrainian Yelena Filipchuk. Their work consists of larger-than-life geometric sculptures, with patterns and textures that draw on inspirations from mathematics, science, and natural phenomena.

The two displays sit outside two of Brookfield Properties managed buildings, the offices at Citypoint and the block of flats at Principal Place.

At Citypoint, they present five artworks from their Polyedras Series, where the displays also pulse through a range of colours, while at Principal Place, works from their Pyrite Field series bring together five gold-plated steel artworks.

The two displays will remain in place until 27th January 2023.

The Citypoint display can be found on Ropemaker Street, which Principle Place is a short walk from Shoreditch station. They’re about a 10 minute walk from each other.

Principle Place

Citypoint