Published by By Ian Mansfield London Art News 1 Comment ↓

Two displays not far from Liverpool Street station are clusters of glowing geometric shapes by the artist’s studio, HYBYCOZO.

During the daytime, the sculptural forms appear solid and, at night, cast otherworldly patterns of light and shadow on the surrounding ground. While they have exhibited worldwide, this show marks the artists’ UK premiere.

HYBYCOZO, short for The Hyperspace Bypass Construction Zone, is a collaborative studio of Canadian Serge Beaulieu and Ukrainian Yelena Filipchuk. Their work consists of larger-than-life geometric sculptures, with patterns and textures that draw on inspirations from mathematics, science, and natural phenomena.

The two displays sit outside two of Brookfield Properties managed buildings, the offices at Citypoint and the block of flats at Principal Place.

At Citypoint, they present five artworks from their Polyedras Series, where the displays also pulse through a range of colours, while at Principal Place, works from their Pyrite Field series bring together five gold-plated steel artworks.

The two displays will remain in place until 27th January 2023.

The Citypoint display can be found on Ropemaker Street, which Principle Place is a short walk from Shoreditch station. They’re about a 10 minute walk from each other.

Principle Place

Citypoint

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

One comment
  1. Brian Butterworth says:
    22 December 2022 at 4:40 pm

    I guess if there going to throw in a Hitchhiker’s reference like that I’m going to have go and see them!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Art News