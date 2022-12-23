A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Slower Tube trains to ‘iron out’ tracks causing noise complaints Standard

Mobile phone coverage in London Underground tunnels, currently on the Jubilee line between Westminster and Canning Town, is being expanded to part of the Central and Northern lines this week. ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

People living near a south-east London station say the arrival of the Elizabeth line has led to an “unbearable” parking situation. BBC News

A controversial car park near a train station and ideal for Elizabeth Line users has opened. The Vicus Way multi-storey car park has is close to Maidenhead Railway Station and boasts 500 spaces over 10 levels. Berkshire Live

Mainline / Overground

Not a way to run a railway: the lunacy of trains in the UK Independent

Avanti West Coast awarded £6.5m performance bonus despite delays and cancellations iNews

Eurostar will not run on Boxing Day due to UK rail strike Reuters

Rail line to London faces weekend closures until spring East Anglian Daily Times

More than 40 train stations across south-west London and Surrey are facing cancellations or a reduced service until January due to industrial action. BBC News

Miscellaneous

HS2 protesters who occupied tunnel near Euston station to face retrial The Guardian

Pubs sales in the City of London battered by post-World Cup rail strikes Proactive Investor

Canal boat is lovingly refurbished and turned into a London Underground Tube Daily Mail

A group of students decided to go to extra lengths to celebrate Christmas by taking their own dinner and dining table on the London tube. Lad Bible

Snake sparks panic on UK train as 3ft reptile ‘living in carriage for some time’ is found – sending scared cops fleeing The Sun

Safety Santa Diamond Geezer

And finally: Adrian Shooter obituary The Guardian

The image above is from December 2021: New photobook shows off the glory of London’s railway stations