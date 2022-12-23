Published by By Ian Mansfield Transport News 1 Comment ↓

A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Slower Tube trains to ‘iron out’ tracks causing noise complaints Standard

Mobile phone coverage in London Underground tunnels, currently on the Jubilee line between Westminster and Canning Town, is being expanded to part of the Central and Northern lines this week. ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

People living near a south-east London station say the arrival of the Elizabeth line has led to an “unbearable” parking situation. BBC News

A controversial car park near a train station and ideal for Elizabeth Line users has opened. The Vicus Way multi-storey car park has is close to Maidenhead Railway Station and boasts 500 spaces over 10 levels. Berkshire Live

Mainline / Overground

Not a way to run a railway: the lunacy of trains in the UK Independent

Avanti West Coast awarded £6.5m performance bonus despite delays and cancellations iNews

Eurostar will not run on Boxing Day due to UK rail strike Reuters

Rail line to London faces weekend closures until spring East Anglian Daily Times

More than 40 train stations across south-west London and Surrey are facing cancellations or a reduced service until January due to industrial action. BBC News

Miscellaneous

HS2 protesters who occupied tunnel near Euston station to face retrial The Guardian

Pubs sales in the City of London battered by post-World Cup rail strikes Proactive Investor

Canal boat is lovingly refurbished and turned into a London Underground Tube Daily Mail

A group of students decided to go to extra lengths to celebrate Christmas by taking their own dinner and dining table on the London tube. Lad Bible

Snake sparks panic on UK train as 3ft reptile ‘living in carriage for some time’ is found – sending scared cops fleeing The Sun

Safety Santa Diamond Geezer

And finally: Adrian Shooter obituary The Guardian

The image above is from December 2021: New photobook shows off the glory of London’s railway stations

One comment
  1. MilesT says:
    23 December 2022 at 10:07 am

    So–GEML closed every weekend between Liverpool Street and Shenfield.

    Will that affect the Elizabeth line as well? If it does not, then why will there be replacement buses? Couldn’t the trains terminate at Shenfield and people transfer to Elizabeth line (with tickets being valid through to Liverpool street or maybe Zone 1 generally)

    And a watch out from past experience–the core scheduling/booking engine used by all the train websites has a nasty habit of preferring the “via Ely/Cambridge” route for Norwich-London when GEML has replacement buses (as it is quicker), and this is usually more expensive (not fare matched, and also GA Club 50 discount is not available as one leg is EMR, and the second leg may not be GA either). The cheaper route with replacement bus is often not offered in the planner result. (Your experience may vary)

    Adding a “via COL” to the request will force the cheaper all GA route (with replacement buses) to be quoted. Of course the “passenger focused” answer would be to have the “via Ely/Cambridge” route to be fare matched to the GA/GEML when GEML has replacement buses.

    Reply

