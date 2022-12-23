A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
Slower Tube trains to ‘iron out’ tracks causing noise complaints Standard
Mobile phone coverage in London Underground tunnels, currently on the Jubilee line between Westminster and Canning Town, is being expanded to part of the Central and Northern lines this week. ianVisits
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
People living near a south-east London station say the arrival of the Elizabeth line has led to an “unbearable” parking situation. BBC News
A controversial car park near a train station and ideal for Elizabeth Line users has opened. The Vicus Way multi-storey car park has is close to Maidenhead Railway Station and boasts 500 spaces over 10 levels. Berkshire Live
Mainline / Overground
Not a way to run a railway: the lunacy of trains in the UK Independent
Avanti West Coast awarded £6.5m performance bonus despite delays and cancellations iNews
Eurostar will not run on Boxing Day due to UK rail strike Reuters
Rail line to London faces weekend closures until spring East Anglian Daily Times
More than 40 train stations across south-west London and Surrey are facing cancellations or a reduced service until January due to industrial action. BBC News
Miscellaneous
HS2 protesters who occupied tunnel near Euston station to face retrial The Guardian
Pubs sales in the City of London battered by post-World Cup rail strikes Proactive Investor
Canal boat is lovingly refurbished and turned into a London Underground Tube Daily Mail
A group of students decided to go to extra lengths to celebrate Christmas by taking their own dinner and dining table on the London tube. Lad Bible
Snake sparks panic on UK train as 3ft reptile ‘living in carriage for some time’ is found – sending scared cops fleeing The Sun
Safety Santa Diamond Geezer
And finally: Adrian Shooter obituary The Guardian
The image above is from December 2021: New photobook shows off the glory of London’s railway stations
So–GEML closed every weekend between Liverpool Street and Shenfield.
Will that affect the Elizabeth line as well? If it does not, then why will there be replacement buses? Couldn’t the trains terminate at Shenfield and people transfer to Elizabeth line (with tickets being valid through to Liverpool street or maybe Zone 1 generally)
And a watch out from past experience–the core scheduling/booking engine used by all the train websites has a nasty habit of preferring the “via Ely/Cambridge” route for Norwich-London when GEML has replacement buses (as it is quicker), and this is usually more expensive (not fare matched, and also GA Club 50 discount is not available as one leg is EMR, and the second leg may not be GA either). The cheaper route with replacement bus is often not offered in the planner result. (Your experience may vary)
Adding a “via COL” to the request will force the cheaper all GA route (with replacement buses) to be quoted. Of course the “passenger focused” answer would be to have the “via Ely/Cambridge” route to be fare matched to the GA/GEML when GEML has replacement buses.