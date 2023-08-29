The former Top Shop at Oxford Circus that is currently being converted into an IKEA store has been covered in one of IKEA’s (in)famous giant blue bags.

Or at least, the scaffolding has been decorated to look like a blue bag.

The store is also however taking longer to convert from Top Shop to IKEA, as it was due to open later this year, but will now open in autumn 2024 instead.

When it opens, they say that it will include a showroom, market hall and a Swedish Deli. And doubtless lots of tealights. They say that in the showroom, about half the items on display will be available to take home on the day, and the rest for delivery or collection from a collection point elsewhere.

IKEA bought the Grade II listed building in January 2022. Since then, a renovation project has started to create a home for the new store and develop four floors of office space. The IKEA store will occupy the full first and second basement floors with the entrance on the ground floor. Office spaces will be located at the first to fourth floor with an entrance on Great Portland Street.

When it opens, they say that the building will be powered by renewable energy and the refurbished parts of the building will strive to achieve the highest levels of sustainable certification by BREEAM.

It will also have public toilets, which will doubtless be much appreciated having been much reduced on Oxford Street since the closure of Debenhams and House of Fraser.

Until next autumn though, there will be a giant blue bag on Oxford Street.