The two tunnel boring machines that set off from just inside the M25 to dig two HS2 railway tunnels have reached the halfway mark in their progress northwards.

The two tunnel boring machines (TMBs) set off 18 months ago excavating the twin tunnels between the M25 and South Heath in Buckinghamshire and are now 5 miles into their 10 mile tunnel digging efforts.

As well as digging and lining the tunnels, engineers have also completed the excavation of five shafts that will provide ventilation and emergency access near Chalfont St Peter, Chalfont St Giles, Amersham, Little Missenden and Chesham Road.

They also recently completed the first breakthrough from a cross passageway to the shaft at Chalfont St Peter.

More than 1.3 million cubic metres of chalk and flint has been excavated and will be used as part of a chalk grassland restoration project at the south portal of the tunnel. This will see the creation of 127 hectares of new landscaping, wildlife habitat and chalk grasslands.

Martyn Noak, HS2’s Head of Tunnel Engineering, said: “It’s great to be able to celebrate the half-way point of this 10-mile long tunnel. The whole team has put in a fantastic effort over the last year-and-a-half and I’d like to congratulate the crews of both Florence and Cecilia for passing this important tunnelling milestone and thank them for all their hard work”

HS2’s main works contractor, Align – a joint venture formed of three international infrastructure companies: Bouygues Travaux Publics, Sir Robert McAlpine, and VolkerFitzpatrick is responsible for the Chiltern tunnel and nearby Colne Valley Viaduct.

Designed specifically for the mix of chalk and flints under the Chilterns, the two identical TBMs are excavating separate tunnels for north and southbound trains. The excavated material is mixed with water to form a slurry, before being pumped back to the surface.

Each machine operates as a self-contained underground factory – digging the tunnel, lining it with concrete wall segments and grouting them into place at a speed of around 15 meters a day. More than 56,000 precision-engineered, fibre-reinforced segments have been installed to create the walls of the tunnels – with each one made on site in a dedicated temporary pre-cast factory.

A crew of 17 people operate each TBM, working in shifts to keep the machines running 24/7. They are supported by over 100 people on the surface, managing the logistics and maintaining the smooth progress of the tunnelling operation.

As well as the Chiltern tunnels, HS2 also recently launched two TBMs to begin the project’s London tunnels and marked the first breakthrough with the completion of the first of two tunnels under Long Itchington Wood in Warwickshire.