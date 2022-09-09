Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is playing at the Palace Theatre in the West End, and there’s an offer on tickets at the moment.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child picks up where the last book’s epilogue left off: 19 years after the Battle of Hogwarts in the Second Wizarding War. The continuation to the original story, this time in the form of a stage play form, paints a story of the next generation of Harry Potter characters.

The show is currently selling tickets up to 30th July 2023, but for performances until 16 October and then from 31st October to 13 December 2022, you can save up to £19 on selected Wed, Fri and Sun performances, and there are no booking fees on most seats.

The discounts see £26.25 seats offered for just £20 and the £84 seats offered for £65.

Book from here by 19th September for the discounted prices.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play told in four acts (two parts). When booking your tickets through their seating plan, you will automatically be booking for both parts at the same time and for the same exact seats.

Part One is in the afternoon and lasts 2hr 40min (inc. 20min interval).

Part Two is then shown in the evening and lasts 2hr 35min (inc. 20min interval).

There’s enough of an interval between the two parts to take in the Harry Potter exhibition in Covent Garden or visit the House of MinaLima in Soho.