A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Why do straight men love the Elizabeth Line? The New Statesman

The Crossrail November Timetable London Reconnections

The late-running upgrade of Ilford station for the Elizabeth line has been completed, as a new ticket hall and lifts opened to the public. ianVisits

Is Crossrail delivering the transformation of the areas on which the property industry pinned its hopes and fortunes? Property Week

Rail buffs treated to special ride on new Crossrail line Henley Standard

Mainline / Overground

London Marylebone railway station closed due to tunnel ‘defect’ Express and Star

Cyclists and rail passengers have been warned of busy services this weekend due to the London to Brighton bike ride. The Argus

The railway station in the commuter town of East Grinstead has gained step-free access following several years of local campaigning. ianVisits

The UK is unlikely to follow Germany’s lead in implementing cheap train tickets for unlimited travel – despite the scheme having shown a huge reduction in carbon. MSN

Details of new autumn timetable for Southern trains between Brighton and London starting this weekend Sussex Live

Network Rail is about to start work on making Streatham station in South London accessible with a £5 million upgrade to add two lifts and revamp the ticket hall. ianVisits

Why HS2 is vital for delivering economic change The New Statesman

Eurostar to axe direct trains from London to Disneyland Paris over Brexit The Guardian

DLR

A new timetable for the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) has been announced that should see more frequent trains from later this month. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

Lewisham has been ranked as the most stressful borough for commuting, according to new data. News Shopper

Adrian Shooter, the founder of Chiltern Railways has been celebrated in a new nine-foot bronze statue and plinth at Marylebone Station. ianVisits

A look at the fares rise for trips to Heathrow Diamond Geezer

And finally: Harry Potter fans were treated to a magical display at King’s Cross Station on Thursday to mark the moment Hogwarts students board the train to school. ITV

—

The image above is from Sept 2017: How Crossrail is using 3D-printing to build its stations