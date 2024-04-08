The long running saga over repairs to the Hammersmith Bridge took an unexpected turn when the Department for Transport approved funding for a new semi-permanent cycle lane across the bridge.

Since the bridge closed to road traffic five years ago, cyclists are (supposed) to dismount and walk their bikes across the bridge in a shared space with pedestrians.

Due to delays in repair works caused when the bridge was hit by a boat last December, Hammersmith and Fulham council was able to install a temporary cycle lane in the middle of the bridge in February 2024, which is set to remain open until the stabilisation works resume, which is expected to start sometime next month.

The Department for Transport (DfT) has now provided £2.9 million to create dedicated cycle lanes across the bridge, which will remain in place until further strengthening work can begin.

Once the resurfacing works are completed, cyclists will have a dedicated cycle lane in both directions, meaning they won’t need to walk across the bridge, and there will be more space for pedestrians no longer sharing the pavement. However, the new cycle lane won’t be in place until November, and with repairs to the bridge expected to start next month, cyclists will be sharing the pavement again for the next six months.

However, the long saga of who pays the bill for the bridge’s repair is still unresolved, with Hammersmith and Fulham Council, which owns the bridge, saying they are unable to cover the costs themselves.

The DfT says that it has provided nearly £13 million in funding to stabilise the bridge since it closed five years ago.