The Epping Ongar railway, a heritage line that runs along a disused part of the Central line is resuming its Fish & Chip train runs, with supper or lunch on steam and diesel heritage trains.
Evening Trains
A two-course meal on board their heritage carriages for £29.50 per person for food and travel.
The price includes 2 return trips by train from North Weald to Ongar, hauled by steam or diesel locomotives, according to crews and locomotive availability, and onboard entertainment with a resident magician.
You can arrive from 6.30pm and the trains leave North Weald at 7pm. On arrival at Ongar your main course will be served at your table. Dessert of ice cream (suitable for vegetarians) is served on the second round trip. The evening ends at around 9.15pm when you arrive back at North Weald for the second time. The on train bar will be available throughout the evening selling a selection of alcoholic and non alcoholic drinks.
- Saturday 3rd June
- Saturday 8th July
- Saturday 9th September
Book here
Lunchtime Trains
The fare of £29.50 includes an all day rover ticket, so you can enjoy a day out on the steam and diesel trains services, and heritage buses, together with a fish and chip lunch, and an ice-cream dessert which is suitable for vegetarians.
The fish and chip lunch will be served at Ongar on the 1pm steam hauled service from North Weald.
- Saturday 13th May
- Saturday 10th June
- Saturday 17th June
- Saturday 1st July
- Saturday 15th July
- Wednesday 2nd August
- Wednesday 9th August
- Wednesday 16th August
- Wednesday 23rd August
- Saturday 2nd September
- Saturday 16th September
Book here
Leave a Reply