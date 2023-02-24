The Epping Ongar railway, a heritage line that runs along a disused part of the Central line is resuming its Fish & Chip train runs, with supper or lunch on steam and diesel heritage trains.

Evening Trains

A two-course meal on board their heritage carriages for £29.50 per person for food and travel.

The price includes 2 return trips by train from North Weald to Ongar, hauled by steam or diesel locomotives, according to crews and locomotive availability, and onboard entertainment with a resident magician.

You can arrive from 6.30pm and the trains leave North Weald at 7pm. On arrival at Ongar your main course will be served at your table. Dessert of ice cream (suitable for vegetarians) is served on the second round trip. The evening ends at around 9.15pm when you arrive back at North Weald for the second time. The on train bar will be available throughout the evening selling a selection of alcoholic and non alcoholic drinks.

Saturday 3rd June

Saturday 8th July

Saturday 9th September

Book here

Lunchtime Trains

The fare of £29.50 includes an all day rover ticket, so you can enjoy a day out on the steam and diesel trains services, and heritage buses, together with a fish and chip lunch, and an ice-cream dessert which is suitable for vegetarians.

The fish and chip lunch will be served at Ongar on the 1pm steam hauled service from North Weald.

Saturday 13th May

Saturday 10th June

Saturday 17th June

Saturday 1st July

Saturday 15th July

Wednesday 2nd August

Wednesday 9th August

Wednesday 16th August

Wednesday 23rd August

Saturday 2nd September

Saturday 16th September

Book here