A winter sale on rail tickets will start next week, with up to 50% off selected advance and off-peak rail tickets, through the Great British Rail Sale.

In the sale, over a million discounted tickets will be available to destinations across England and Wales, as well as on cross-border trips into Scotland, for journeys taking place between 30th January and 15th March 2024.

Sale tickets will become available from midnight on 23rd January 2024 at this website.

Tickets can also be found on all ticket retailer websites for journeys taking place between 30th January and 15th March 2024. Only a limited number of tickets are available, and no further sale tickets will go on offer once sold out.

Operators are not offering sale tickets on days when their services might be impacted by the strikes announced by ASLEF on the 15th and 18th January 2024. More tickets will be made available on days unaffected by industrial action.

Jacqueline Starr, Chief Executive of the Rail Delivery Group, said: “Following the success of the Great British Rail Sale in 2022, we are really excited that it’s coming back, and customers will be able to once again purchase over a million advance ticket fares starting on 23 January 2024 and enjoy what rail has to offer.”