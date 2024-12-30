Half-price January sale on GWR train tickets

There will be a new year day on Great Western Railway (GWR), offering half-price savings on most of its Advance fares, with some day trips possible at very low prices.

The January Sale fares are available on First or Standard class fares for one week from Thursday 2nd January to Thursday 9th January, and tickets will be valid for journeys between Friday 10th January up to and including Sunday 13th April 2025.

Example fares for travel from London Paddington to:

Bristol Temple Meads for £21

Bath Spa for £20

Exeter St Davids for £31

Cardiff Central for £28

Worcester for £8

Cheltenham for £19

Oxford for £5

Swindon for £17

Plymouth for £35

Swansea for £30

(non-London fares exist, but this is a London-based publication, so I focus on London)

The train company says it will offer 100,000 standard-class seats and 50,000 First-Class seats at 50% off its most popular Advance fares. Advance fares are specific to individual train times, and customers may have to pay more should they wish to catch an earlier or later train. Sale fares are offered between 50% and 60% off the modal average fare sold.

Reduced fares won’t be available to Cheltenham during the March race meeting or on trains to Cardiff during Six Nations fixtures.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday 2nd January from here.

GWR Sales and Marketing Director Amanda Burns said: “The January Sale is designed to encourage people off the sofa and away from the post-Christmas telly, to explore the fantastic sights of the south-west instead. Our Advance fares offer great value throughout the year, but in our sale you’ll find some great deals available on some of the lowest fares.

“Why not give yourself something to look forward to this January and plan a weekend or trip away? The GWR network covers hundreds of the UK’s leading destinations and tourist attractions, so let us help inspire your next adventure.”