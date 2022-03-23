Four times a year, there are tours of the famous posh private school in northwest London, and tickets for the next tours are on sale.

The tours take in the historic rooms and buildings at Harrow School including the Fourth Form Room, Speech Room, Chapel and War Memorial Building, amongst others, accompanied by their guides. The tour offers the chance to get a real behind-the-scenes look and learn more about Harrow School and its history, including its use as a film location for some very well known films and TV series.

The next date for the tours will be on Saturday 18th June 2022 at 2pm and the tours last about 1.5 hours.

Tours cost £7.50 for adults, and need to be booked in advance from here.

The meeting point is Bill Yard, which is the courtyard in front of the original Harrow school building on Church Hill, overlooking the grand chapel building.

The nearest tube station is, unsurprisingly Harrow on the Hill, which is about a 15-minute walk to the school. The station is served by the Metropolitan and Chiltern lines, and although the Met line is partially closed that weekend, it’s not affecting this station so you won’t have problems getting to the school.