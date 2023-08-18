These are candidly not the cheapest tours in London right now, but there’s a sort-of guided tour of the 1950s electricity control room inside Battersea Power Station on offer.

The half-hour tours are not led by a tour guide, but by an audio guide with headsets you wear, so no chance to ask questions — and that’s going to be because the Control Room is also now a public bar. As you’re weaving around the bar customers, this is a tour that includes a glass of champagne.

(c) Battersea Power Station

What you get is a guide to all the electronics that were preserved as part of the conservation work, and while they are today ornamental, they once controlled the electricity supply for hundreds of thousands of Londoners.

It’s not cheap though – at £50 for two people, and there’s no option for a single person to visit — which is pretty awful frankly.

The tours, if you’re a couple, can be booked here.

They are going to be a regular thing, and are available every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday afternoon.

