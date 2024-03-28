Train operator, Greater Anglia is offering cheap train fares with its annual Spring Hare Fares sale – with returns from London from just £12.

The new Hare Fares offer passengers off-peak day returns across the Greater Anglia network at simple return prices: £6, £12, £18, and £24, and children can travel for just £2 return each.

There is no limit on the number of tickets, but they must be booked by 12th April for travel between 2nd April and 11th June (excluding 8th April, which is scheduled as an ASLEF strike day).

Example return fares from London:

Destinations for £12 return

Hertford

Cambridge

Chelmsford

Southend Victoria

Destinations for £18 return

Harwich

Colchester

Clacton-on-Sea

Destinations for £24 return

Felixstowe

Great Yarmouth

Bury St Edmunds

Hare Fares are available as standard off-peak day return tickets only and can only be booked online exclusively at the Greater Anglia website.

Hare Fares are not valid on journeys wholly within the Oyster zone. Standard refund rules apply. Railcard discounts don’t apply.

A further money-saving tip

When searching for journeys, most people put “London (any)” as the departure point in the search box. Once you find a trip you like, look for the next station the train stops at, and if you can catch the train there AND avoid travelling into London Zone 1, you can reduce your travel card cost as well.

For example, trips that start at Liverpool Street will cost the same if you catch the train at Stratford, but you might be able to avoid paying the TfL Zone 1 fare to get to Liverpool Street to start your journey.