Golf club to tennis courts: Wimbledon’s controversial expansion wins approval

A controversial plan to substantially enlage a public park in southwest London by taking land from a golf club has been approved by two councils and a Deputy Mayor for London.

The reason you might not have immediately recognised the news is that it’s the golf club next to the Wimbledon tennis courts, and the remainder of the golf club will be turned into a large expansion of the tennis courts.

The aim is to avoid the need to use tennis courts in other locations for some of the early qualifying rounds and offer more flexibility in the main championships. However, the plans have been exceptionally controversial locally, and the planning application had to go to City Hall for a public inquiry before getting the final approval to go ahead.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) will also need to spend around £10 million on upgrades to the existing park, improvements to the main road that will run between the two tennis sites, and expand the the existing site biodiversity by at least 10 percent.

While there’s a valid argument that the development of the golf course deprives the users of a golf club and that development will see the lawns replaced with tennis courts — it’s equally valid to note that a golf club is hardly a hotbed of biodiversity and that the tennis courts will also be covered in lawns.

There will be 39 additional tennis courts on the old golf club, most of them small courts for qualifying and practice matches and one additional large court with a retractable roof for the major matches. The switch from using a site in Rohamption would allow some 10,000 people per day to watch the earlier matches instead of the around 2,000 who can currently do so.

The additional crowds coming to the tennis courts, which are a fair walk from the nearest tube stations, and the construction work were the main reasons for local objections.

However, the 221 page report commissioned by the GLA found that the scheme’s public benefits clearly outweighed the harm identified, allowing planning permission to be granted.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, recused himself from involvement in this planning application last October so that it would be handled by the public inquiry and decided by the Deputy Mayor. The Secretary of State could in principle call in the application at any point until the final decision notice is issued to the AELTC (which could be a number of weeks). However, she stated in a letter today that she is content for the GLA to determine the application.

There is the option for a judicial review, but that would prove challenging to secure, considering the lengthy planning process the proposal has already gone through.