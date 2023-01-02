The semi-annual event that shows off the construction industry by letting people go behind the hoardings onto building sites returns in March, and booking is open now.

The event, Open Doors 2023, shows off the construction industry and was set up to show off how varied and interesting a career in the trade can be, but it’s also an event that’s open to anyone interested in modern civil engineering. It’s also a fascinating opportunity, as anyone who has ever been on a building site or peered through the gaps in the fencing to see what’s going on will confirm.

Open Doors aims to change perceptions around construction and encourage the next generation to explore the wide range of opportunities available across the sector.

While construction work has an unfair lingering reputation of dodgy builders, in truth work on a modern construction site is a highly-skilled, and often highly paid job requiring a lot of specialised knowledge and with a seemingly unending supply of jobs.

Bookings for Open Doors 2023 are now live, with visits set to take place between Monday 13th – Saturday 18th March 2023. Check attendance requirements for an event before booking, as some have limitations as to who can attend – such as school groups only, etc.

Schools and colleges are particularly encouraged to book a visit and open the eyes of their students to the careers available in their local community, but the curious public are still welcome to visit.

You can search for events in London, and across the UK here.

Some of the London sites open to individuals to visit include the Soho Theatre Walthamstow, Mulberry London Dock School, Eastcheap Court, and Millennium Bridge House. More sites will continue to be added throughout the next few weeks, so keep an eye on the Open Doors website for up-to-date locations, as well as sites in your area.