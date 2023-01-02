Published by By Ian Mansfield London exhibitions No Comments ↓

A selection of ten excellent exhibitions to visit in January as you try to lose the Christmas excess by walking between lots of museums and galleries.

Tutankhamun reimagined

British Museum, Bloomsbury

Free

A single room that’s been spraypainted by an Egyptian street artist in an ancient Egyptian style to mark the centenary of Tutankhamun’s discovery.

Details here

Feeding the Hamlets: Exploring the history of food production in the East End

Tower Hamlets Local History Library, Stepney Green

Free

This exhibition uses the unique collections of Tower Hamlets Archives as a lens through which to explore the borough’s history of producing food.

Details here

DRÔLE: An Exhibition of Rare Clown Costume & Ephemera

Horse Hospital, Bloomsbury

Free

A display of clown costumes and ephemera in the atmospheric basement of the Horse Hospital.

Details here

The Curious Robot World of Matt Dixon

Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery, Ealing

Adults: £13.20 | Children: £6.60 | Family: £27.50

Within utopian and dystopian landscapes, encounter the robots as they experience the best of human emotions: wonder, kindness, empathy, friendship, and love.

Details here

Hieroglyphs: unlocking ancient Egypt

British Museum, Bloomsbury

Adults: £18 | Children: Free | Concessions: £16

A major exhibition to mark the 200th anniversary of the decipherment of ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs.

Details here

Objects of Desire: Surrealism and Design 1924 – Today

Design Museum, Kensington

Adults: £16.80 | Children: £8.25 | Concessions: £12.50

Delve into the dreamlike relationship between Surrealism and design in this century-spanning celebration of surrealist objects of desire. The exhibition covers nearly 100 years, and close to 350 objects are on display.

Details here

The Horror Show! A Twisted Tale of Modern Britain

Somerset House, Charing Cross

Adults: £16.50 | Children (6+)/Concessions: £12 | | Children (<12): Free

Through some of our country’s most provocative artists, this exhibition presents an alternative perspective on modern Britain.

Details here

Turner on Tour

National Gallery, Trafalgar Square

Free

For the first time in a century, two ground-breaking paintings by Turner are coming home for a special exhibition. Bringing them to a new generation, this exhibition presents the unique opportunity to view the pair under the same roof as the Claude paintings which may have directly inspired them.

Details here

The Lost Rhino

Natural History Museum, South Kensington

Free

Drawing on AI technology and rare research footage of the last northern white rhinos, this virtual rhino will be roaming in a digital world within the Museum’s Jerwood Gallery as part of a new art exhibition from artist Alexandra Daisy Ginsberg.

Details here

To Be Read At Dusk: Dickens, Ghosts and the Supernatural

Charles Dickens Museum, Bloomsbury

Adults: £12.50 | Children (6+): £7.50 | Children (<6): Free | Concessions: £10.50

Spirits, phantoms and spectres, Dickens’s stories are full of ghostly apparitions. For over 30 years Dickens wrote, told and performed tales about the supernatural. To be Read at Dusk examines Dickens’s interest in the paranormal, his ‘hankering after ghosts’, and how he became a master ghost story teller publishing over 20 spooky tales.

Details here

