A selection of ten excellent exhibitions to visit in January as you try to lose the Christmas excess by walking between lots of museums and galleries.
Tutankhamun reimagined
British Museum, Bloomsbury
Free
A single room that’s been spraypainted by an Egyptian street artist in an ancient Egyptian style to mark the centenary of Tutankhamun’s discovery.
Feeding the Hamlets: Exploring the history of food production in the East End
Tower Hamlets Local History Library, Stepney Green
Free
This exhibition uses the unique collections of Tower Hamlets Archives as a lens through which to explore the borough’s history of producing food.
DRÔLE: An Exhibition of Rare Clown Costume & Ephemera
Horse Hospital, Bloomsbury
Free
A display of clown costumes and ephemera in the atmospheric basement of the Horse Hospital.
The Curious Robot World of Matt Dixon
Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery, Ealing
Adults: £13.20 | Children: £6.60 | Family: £27.50
Within utopian and dystopian landscapes, encounter the robots as they experience the best of human emotions: wonder, kindness, empathy, friendship, and love.
Hieroglyphs: unlocking ancient Egypt
British Museum, Bloomsbury
Adults: £18 | Children: Free | Concessions: £16
A major exhibition to mark the 200th anniversary of the decipherment of ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs.
Objects of Desire: Surrealism and Design 1924 – Today
Design Museum, Kensington
Adults: £16.80 | Children: £8.25 | Concessions: £12.50
Delve into the dreamlike relationship between Surrealism and design in this century-spanning celebration of surrealist objects of desire. The exhibition covers nearly 100 years, and close to 350 objects are on display.
The Horror Show! A Twisted Tale of Modern Britain
Somerset House, Charing Cross
Adults: £16.50 | Children (6+)/Concessions: £12 | | Children (<12): Free
Through some of our country’s most provocative artists, this exhibition presents an alternative perspective on modern Britain.
Turner on Tour
National Gallery, Trafalgar Square
Free
For the first time in a century, two ground-breaking paintings by Turner are coming home for a special exhibition. Bringing them to a new generation, this exhibition presents the unique opportunity to view the pair under the same roof as the Claude paintings which may have directly inspired them.
The Lost Rhino
Natural History Museum, South Kensington
Free
Drawing on AI technology and rare research footage of the last northern white rhinos, this virtual rhino will be roaming in a digital world within the Museum’s Jerwood Gallery as part of a new art exhibition from artist Alexandra Daisy Ginsberg.
To Be Read At Dusk: Dickens, Ghosts and the Supernatural
Charles Dickens Museum, Bloomsbury
Adults: £12.50 | Children (6+): £7.50 | Children (<6): Free | Concessions: £10.50
Spirits, phantoms and spectres, Dickens’s stories are full of ghostly apparitions. For over 30 years Dickens wrote, told and performed tales about the supernatural. To be Read at Dusk examines Dickens’s interest in the paranormal, his ‘hankering after ghosts’, and how he became a master ghost story teller publishing over 20 spooky tales.
Leave a Reply