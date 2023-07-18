A giant pair of silver ballet shoes have appeared in east London, outside the English National Ballet’s (ENB) new headquarters in Canning Town.

Named, After the Dance, it’s by the by artist Colin Spofforth, and was commissioned by Ballymore’s founder Sean Mulryan and donated by Sean and his wife Bernardine. The piece becomes the focal point of Hopewell Square, sitting in front of the ‘Mulryan Centre for Dance’, named after Sean helped bring the ENB to its new home at London City Island.

It’s an unusual work of public art as it does exactly what it looks like — no abstract interpretations or convoluted descriptions — it’s quite simply a pair of giant ballet shoes outside a ballet school.

It’s art as a form of wayfinding and was unveiled earlier this month.

It can be found in the London City Island estate, across the River Lea from Canning Town tube station.