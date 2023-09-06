A visually striking huge cube shaped dark kitchen could be coming to Acton in west London, to sate the demand for food deliveries.

(c) Dowen Farmer Architects / Planning application

The site is currently a metal shed used as a “dark kitchen”, a location where food is prepared for delivery to homes, but the company that owns it wants more kitchens. A lot more.

Their proposed cuboid kitchen would have space for 274 industrial kitchen modules and 7 Premium Kitchens on the upper floors to be rented out to home delivery restaurants. They currently have space for 23 kitchens, so that’s a huge increase in ready-meal capacity.

There would be public space on the ground floor for people to come and eat on site, but the bulk of the bulky kitchen will be mass production of packed meals to be whizzed around west London by bike couriers or sent to local restaurants and ready meal sellers.

It is projected the scheme will provide approximately 1,500 jobs, based on an average of four staff per kitchen plus the ground floor public areas. For local residents, the extractor fans in the kitchens will be fitted with electrostatic precipitators to prevent smells from escaping.

It is right next to the A40 though, so the concerns about a polluted locality have long been lost.

For the ground floor public access, they’re turning a shabby industrial location into a more pleasant one, which will fit in with the locality around it, as other industrial sites are earmarked for residential flats.

Architecturally, it’s a striking design, with a perforated metal facade that allows light into the kitchens while providing solar shade. The kitchens will be around the sides of the cube, with storage in the centre.

While there’s grumbling about the rise of “dark kitchens”, most of them are often in awkwardly repurposed buildings, so putting the kitchens in a purpose-built structure –and one with windows — will be good for the kitchen staff.

The planning application is here.

(c) Dowen Farmer Architects / Planning application

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Architecture