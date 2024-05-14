A large ASDA superstore in west London could be redeveloped into a new housing site with around 1,500 homes close to the future Old Oak Common station.

Assuming planning permission is granted, the Park Royal Superstore site will have a replacement superstore built on the existing car park, with up to 1,500 new homes built on a podium above the store. Around a third of the new homes would be classed as “affordable”, although at this early stage they aren’t staying what the mix of prices will be.

The proposed car-free residential development will encourage public transport use, while a smaller Asda car park for around 400 cars will include electric car charging points. The plans would also enable complementary businesses associated with a new town centre to open new retail units, restaurants, health and wellness facilities, and public realm space.

The development will be led by a joint venture between ASDA and Barratt Developments. Work on the planning application is underway, with the intention of being submitted later this year. That would usually imply confirmation or refusal of planning permission around the middle of next year, and work could start by the end of 2025.

The site is a short bus ride from the future Old Oak Common and the existing North Acton stations.

That sound you can hear is the local campaigners warming up their plans for local transport upgrades that they hope will be paid for by the developer.