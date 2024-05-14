A few Sundays this summer will offer an opportunity to go down into the dry dock around the Golden Hinde replica ship and get up close to the restoration work being carried out at the moment.

The ship is a full-size replica of Francis Drake’s original and was launched 50 years ago, in 1973, on a global tour.

Since 1996, she has been berthed in a dry dock next to Southwark Cathedral as a tourist attraction. At the moment, a restoration project is underway, and tours will take people down into the dock to see the ship from underneath.

Wear appropriate clothing and footwear for the shipyard tour. They recommend wearing comfortable, closed-toe shoes because you will be touring an active industrial environment.

Tickets are available for the following Sundays:

2nd June

7th July

4th August

1st September

The tours last about an hour, split into 30 minutes for the dock and 30 minutes inside the ship.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from here.